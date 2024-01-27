A few days ago it was announced that the Spanish midfielder of Club América, Alvaro Fidalgohad received a juicy offer from the St. Petersburg Zenit of Russian football, however, given the socioeconomic context of that country, it did not prosper.
According to information from the journalist FOX Sports Mexico, Carlos Rodrigo Hernandezthe Russian club was willing to pay the termination clause of the European footballer who hovers among the 10 and 15 million euros. As if that were not enough, in the program The last word, Ruben Rodriguezassured that the figure from the Russian institution was not only attractive for the Eagles, but also for the player where he was going to earn up to three times more than what he earns in Mexico.
“I had a mega offer from Russia, but a mega offer; leave what they were going to pay to América, what they were going to earn: They were going to earn three times more than what they earn here in América, and in América they don't earn anything evil”
– Ruben Rodriguez.
“I am not going to comment on amounts, because that seems in very bad taste to me, but three times more than what I was going to win in America. Obviously, the Russian league, with all the problems it has, the amounts and the money, is a complicated issue, and even more so now for America because it is going to enter the (stock) market. “It's going to start trading,” he added.
The same journalist Ruben Rodriguez He asserted that on the continent there are countries that pay soccer players better than in Mexico, such as Brazil and the United States, as well as in Europe that although Mexico continues to be superior in most clubs such as Spain, in Russia it is another level.
“Today in America (continent), the league that pays the best is not the Mexican one, it is the Brazilian one, and perhaps the MLS to the figures
I think that going to reinforce in the middle of the tournament is complicated because the teams are already made. You would have to be extraordinary. I think Fidalgo is waiting for something from the Spanish league, why? Because he never debuted in the First Division “
– Ruben Rodriguez.
“If you get an (offer) from Betis, from Girona… The Russian league is not the same as the Spanish league. It seems to me that Fidalgo has a bug, which is that he never debuted in the First Division,” stated the analyst.
