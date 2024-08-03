Once again the Paraguayan midfielder of Club América, Richard Sanchezis being lured into leaving Mexico City, this time not by a Mexican club, but by one in Major League Soccer. The player has been linked to other clubs for years, but in the last year the rumors have been stronger.
With information from TUDN It has been announced that the person interested in the player’s card is the FC Cincinnatia club that offers a large amount of money to complete the transfer of the Paraguayan midfielder. The offer would be around the amount of $6.4 million which is the price of your letter.
This situation could seduce the player, since a year ago with the arrival of André Jardine He is no longer a permanent starter and although he has been getting more and more minutes in recent months, the reality is that the player could look forward to being a full starter again and living a new experience in the United States with one of the best franchises in the league.
According to information from the same media, the 28-year-old South American player would be willing to leave El Nido de Coapa and embark on a new adventure in the United States.
The Paraguayan player arrived at the blue-cream team in the summer of 2019 from the Olympia from his country and since then he has been with the Eagles for five years with a total of 191 matches played, 16 goals scored and 24 assists granted.
In addition, he was part of the latest wave of titles for the Mexico City team, adding four trophies to his list of achievements with a second Liga MX championship, a Campeón de Campeones and a Liga MX Super Cup.
