Club América wants to make its fourth signing during the Apertura 2022 tournament, with the place available for Untrained in Mexico that was left vacant by the Spanish defender, Jorge Merewhich is why he wants to use the square to bring the Charrúa winger of Los Angeles F.C., brian rodriguez.
According to information from adriana maldonado of ESPNDigital, the negotiation between the clubs is still ongoing and is moving in the right direction. In this way, the Coapa board is awaiting the response of the Los Angeles entity to his proposal, since they would have already reached an agreement with the player.
According to the same source, the Aztec team offered to buy 80% of the player’s card for an amount close to 6 million dollarsIn addition, he offered a three-year contract to the South American footballer.
Initially, the Mexico City club was not the only one interested in the services of the Uruguayan youth, since the flamingo from Brazil had proposed a transfer to the American team for their soccer player, however, they were not interested in that offer since they would only accept a definitive transfer, so in Mexico they are awaiting the decision of the Americans.
For its part, brian rodriguez He has expressed his interest in reaching Mexican soccer and wearing azulcrema, since he sees Liga MX as an important leap in his career. The winger has already had an approach with those from El Nido and has reached an agreement, it only remains to wait for the response of the LAFC.
While this issue is resolved, the Eagles prepare for day 8 of the 2022 Opening in which they will visit Pumas UNAM at the University Olympic Stadium. The team from Coapa comes from beating Juárez, while those from Andres Lillini They were beaten 6-0 by Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy.
