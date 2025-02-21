More and more experts are agreed to teach children to fight for what they want It prepares them to face difficult moments. Children who receive everything they want, without any effort, tend to develop a false perception of reality, which leads them to deeper frustrations in their adult life.

On this subject, the Spanish billionaire José Elías, CEO of Audax and known for sharing advice on entrepreneurship and finance on his social networks. In a recent message in his profile of the social network X, Elijah has explained the way he educates his son, making it clear that, although he has the economic resources to give him everything he wants, he chooses not to do so.

In his message, Elijah details how he manages his son’s desire to run in Karts twice a month, an activity that has a cost of 700 euros. «Can I pay it? Yeah. Should it do it? No”, The businessman reflects. For him, the problem does not reside in money, but in the message that he would be sending to his son if he acceded without more. «If I give them everything effortlessly, I will be doing a skinny favor. I don’t want to raise someone who never understands what things costs to win, ”he says forcefully.

“Educating in a well -off family is difficult”

The businessman emphasizes that his own way to success was marked by him effort and hard workand he wants his children to understand the courage to earn things for themselves. «They have not lived what I. I know what it is to strive to get ahead, ”he says. For this reason, he has decided that his children work during the summer in his office to pay what they want.









My son wants to run in karts 2 times a month (€ 700 in total)

Can I pay it? Yeah.

Should it do it? No. If there is anything for what I fight it is because my children do not believe believing that life is to ask and receive. And recently my son asked me to go to the karts twice a month. pic.twitter.com/f4ei3kxolp – Jose Elías Navarro (@jose_elias_nvr) Februry 20, 2025

In addition, Elijah points out that educating in a accommodated family is a challenge. «Educating in a well -off family is difficult. And although I know that sometimes I can do better, I will continue trying to learn that life is not to open their mouths and receive what they want, ”he confesses in the message.