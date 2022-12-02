4 years ago, the Mexican Federation was betting on the arrival of Gerardo Martino as the new coach of the team for the World Cup cycle heading to Qatar 2022. The intention was clear, to achieve a simple qualification towards the World Cup and also, the Argentine had than to be the man who commanded a generational change within the Tri, betting on the young and leaving aside the sacred cows.
In the end, Martino was unable to meet any of the goals set by De Luisa and his team and as if that were not enough, the coach was the head of the worst presentation of the Mexican team in the last 30 years. In his last press conference as national coach, “Tata” said he was sorry, ashamed and disappointed, however, it is a fact that he will be able to return calmly to his native Argentina, since he leaves with pockets full of dollars after 4 years of contract with the FMF.
For 4 years of work that in the end did not reach anything important, the Mexican Football Federation invested more than 13 million dollars in Gerardo Martino’s salary, since he was one of the highest paid coaches on the entire planet. However, this figure is free of bonuses, bonuses and per diems, factors that could take the figure up to 15 million dollars. In the same way, the coaching staff of ‘Tata’ received a salary apart from the coach, the presence of 3 assistants means that the FMF has paid around 20 million dollars to Martino and his work team.
