The Copa del América generated an economic benefit in Barcelona of 1,034 million euros, according to the report made by the Bosch I Gimpera Foundation of the University of Barcelona (UB). The study confirms that it was the most watched edition of the history of this competition with a total audience of 954 million viewers, which generated a gross value of 1,367 million for all brands, sponsors and headquarters associated with the event.

The report, commissioned by the Barcelona capital foundation (FBCN) and made public today, highlights the 37% growth in the dedicated audience and a much greater increase, of 235%, in total visits on social networks, including 9.6 million hours of viewing on YouTube.

With the data collected, the study highlights that 1.8 million visits were counted throughout the 59 days in which there was competition. The figure includes the public that followed the regattas from all free locations such as the Race Village (in El Moll de la Fusta) or the two Fan Zones (in the Plaça del Mar and next to the beach of the Bogatell) and also from the sea, and includes the 460,819 people who, according to the report, came to Barcelona specifically to witness the Copa del América.

Other data highlights such as “the creation of the equivalent of 12,872 jobs” and that 90% of the 380 suppliers and suppliers of the event were local companies. Another figure of the impact of the America Cup is the generation of 208.5 million euros in tax revenues.

“The economic increase of 1,304 million euros is a reflection of collaboration and positive approach that the numerous host entities of Barcelona, ​​Catalunya and Spain contributed,” said the CEO of the America’s Cup Event, Grant Dalton, who adds that these figures “are also a recognition of all the staff and the teams that made their home and have worked in Barcelona The event “.





Dalton maintains that “the 37th edition of the Copa del América will always be remembered as one of the best to date and an edition that has continued to consolidate the commercial force and audience of the most important candle event.” Despite the figures that the report throws, the refusal of the Barcelona City Council to host the next edition of the Copa del América, has forced those of New Zealand to look for another headquarters. In this issue and in the year the next edition will be held, the negotiations are now focused.