Hollywood is mourning. After making known the death of the legendary Gen Hackman actor at age 95, he has jumped the big doubt about what will happen to his fortune. His more than 40 years of experience, in which he could participate in great films such as ‘Poseidon’s adventure’, ‘Mississippi’ and ‘The unforgettable’, allowed him to obtain a juicy assets of 90 million dollars, of which 30 of them were entered in the last five years, according to the Bioscops.com website.

It should be noted that the actor had three children, the result of his marriage to Faye Maltese: Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne, who will foreseeably inherit the fortune of their father, as well as the real estate properties, located in California and New Mexico, which the artist managed to gather throughout his life.

Hackman was found dead on Wednesday with his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, and her dog in her home in New Mexico. It should be noted that, so far, both the causes of death and the date on which the events occurred are unknown. However, the police do not suspect that it is a crime. «The exact cause has not been determined. It is an active and ongoing investigation, “authorities reported and added that” there were no immediate indications that it was a crime. ”

Despite being born in California, Gene grew in Illinois, where he did not have an easy life. His father left his family when he was 13 years old, a fact that marked his adolescence. At 16, he lied about his age to enlist in the United States Navy, where he served in China, Hawaii and Japan. When he returned from the army, he studied journalism at Illinois University and shortly after, he focused his way on the performance, a passion that led him to win two Oscars in 1993 and 1972.









At 37, he consolidated himself as a renowned Hollywood face, participating in films such as ‘Bonnie and Clyde’, ‘The Jury’ and ‘The French Connection’. Throughout his career, he has shared the stage with artists such as Warren Beatty, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and Willem Dafoe.

After the news of his death, faces known as Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Hackman in ‘The conversation’, have said goodbye to the legendary actor through their social networks. «The loss of a great artist is always a reason for grief and celebration: Gene Hackman, a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I regret his loss and celebrate his existence and contribution, ”Coppola wrote.

For his part, director Edgar Wright, dedicated a simple but felt publication in his X (formerly Twitter): “The biggest,” he wrote accompanied by a black and white photograph of the artist. Meanwhile, Antonio Banderas dedicated a few words: «A very sad day for the cinema family. Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa died. My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers. Rest in peace ».

Finally, actor George Takei wrote: «We have lost one of the real screen giants. Gene Hackman could play anyone and you could feel that there was a lifetime behind him. It could be all and nobody, an imposing presence or a common citizen. That powerful was as an actor. We will miss him, but his work will live forever ».

A Vary Sad Day for The Cinema's Family. Gene Hackman and His Wife Betsy Arakawa Have Passed Away. My Deepest Condolences to Friends, Family and Cinema Lovers.

Rip pic.twitter.com/pmuilu4jyb – Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 27, 2025

After their retirement from the performance in 2004, Hackman and his wife decided to have a more private life and moved away from the media focus. However, last year the couple was photographed walking through Santa Fe, images that worried their fans for their very thin appearance.

It is a fact that, beyond its millionaire fortune, Gene Hackman leaves a legacy marked by his successful film career, as well as his historical fiction writings and fiction novels that he published since his retirement from the screens. Without a doubt, a great loss for Hollywood.