Aitana was not only David Broncano’s guest in the edition of this Wednesday of the revolt, but a friend that opens on a channel to tell him many things and not all funny.

Although Aitana was there to talk about her documentary, Metamorphosis, whose cover adds There is still an Aitana that you don’t know, That it opens in Netflix on the 28th, their personal treatment led them for other, very personal.

The singer, who maintains a cordial and close relationship with Broncano that goes beyond the professional, lAnd also confessed, the million -dollar question: how much money has.

Aitana said, fear of being wrong and looking at her father who was with her wife and much of the family in the stands, than His heritage is his four houses. Of the four, he uses two, one of them in Miami, and the other two have rented them. He told Broncano, at reasonable prices.

In total, the singer set His fortune in about five million euros Because almost everything invests in heritage, he insisted.

In a conversation that ended with a duo karaoke with Broncano, the singer assured him that she is spectator of her program. “I see you, sureI am your friend and you do not listen to all my songs, “he said as a challenge.

Aitana gave his friend David a cup of ceramics made by her, who has begun this practice to counteract the mental health problems that he has suffered lately and has not refused to comment with David. The legend of the piece was: So you remember your friend Aitana.

Of sex did not speakalthough he did taught Broncano to make his famous sexy movements that have cost him more than one criticism.

And he announced that in addition to the concerts at Bernabéu on June 27 and 28, will do another at the Olimpic in Barcelonaalthough it did not specify the date.