The personal fortune of King Charles III of England amounts to about 1,815 million pounds (2,060 million euros)after having received the inheritance from his mother, Elizabeth II, according to an analysis of his properties published this Thursday by the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

Although the newspaper admits that the real value of the monarch’s private properties is “impossible to know” and is “hidden from public scrutiny,” he has assembled a team of 12 experts in real estate, cars and art, among other fields, to try to quantify that wealth.

Among other assets, the king inherited Balmoral Castle in Scotland from his mother, surrounded by some 21,000 hectares of land, valued at 80 million pounds (90 million euros), and the land of Sandringham, in the east of England, with 6,400 hectares of arable land, valued at 250 million pounds (280 million euros).

Under a 1993 agreement between Elizabeth II and then British Prime Minister John Majorassets that pass from a monarch to his heir are exempt from inheritance tax, which in the United Kingdom amounts to 40% for properties above 325,000 pounds (368,000 euros).

The castle is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

“The Guardian” also estimates that Carlos III owns private vehicles worth 6.3 million pounds (7.15 million euros), a philatelic collection valued at 100 million pounds (113 million euros) and pieces of art, including works by Salvador Dalí and Marc Chagall, valued at 24 million pounds (27 million euros).

Asked by the newspaper, a spokesman for the king denied that the estimates are correct: “Although we do not comment on (Charles III’s) personal finances, his figures are a creative mix of speculation, assumptions and incorrectness.”

Buckingham Palace declined to offer its own estimates, saying the sovereign’s accounts should “remain private, like those of any other individual.”

Beyond the personal wealth of Carlos III, Much of the property used by the British royal family is included in the so-called Crown Estate, a conglomerate of land and assets valued at 15.6 billion pounds (17.7 billion euros) that formally belong to the king, although with limited control.

Every year, the Government assigns 25% of the profits generated by this conglomerate to the Crown, an amount that in the 2020-2021 financial year was 86 million pounds (97 million euros).

In addition, the King receives annually the benefits of the Duchy of Lancaster. (some 18,000 rural hectares in England and various commercial and historical properties), about 20 million pounds (22 million euros) and his eldest son, William, those of the Duchy of Cornwall -a similar amount-, who become part of his personal fortune.

