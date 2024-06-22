The Brazilian musical duo Chrystian and Ralf It was made up of two brothers who had several triumphs in their country of origin and some in Latin America.

According to the criteria of

Chrystian was the creator of the famous song ‘Entre Ela e Eu’, ‘Between her and me’ in Spanish and last Wednesday, June 19, it was admitted to the Samaritano Hospital in São Paulo, due to decompensation.

However, that same day he died from septic shock, that is, a generalized infection due to pneumonia aggravated by comorbidities.

His family confirmed his death and mourned the loss of a “beloved husband, father and artist.”

The artist’s manager had reported a few days ago about his admission to the medical center due to his health situation, and the doctors They had suggested that he needed rest and specialized treatment, However, it was not known which disease.

Later, his family, through a message on social networks, reported: “his unmistakable voice and his passion for music brought joy and excitement to fans throughout Brazil (…) He dedicated 60 years of his life to country music, building a brilliant career marked by countless successes.”

The singer was 67 years old and began his musical career from a very young age, with the help of his brother Ralf, with whom he complemented himself in the duet that bore their names.

Likewise, the Brazilian media, upon learning of the death, published their regret for the singer’s early death and expressed a ‘National Mourning’, for the disappearance of one of the most important exponents of the sertaneja music, which is a style of music originating from the rural area of ​​south-central Brazil.

Who was Chrystian Moreau?

The Brazilian became famous for entering Country or sertanejo music with his brother Ralph in 1983.

The successes of this duo extended until 2000, the year in which they decided to take a break to resume in 2001 and finally separate in 2021.

During their musical career they sold more than 15 million copies of their albums, while receiving gold and platinum records.

With the arrival of virtual platforms, they accumulated millions of views on YouTube, especially on their hits ‘Entre ella y yo, ‘Cheiro de shampoo’, ‘Chora peito’, among others.

With his last wife, Key Vieira, Brazilian influencer, He had two children, who will be the heirs to the fortune he built through his music throughout his career.

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

Digital Scope Editorial

More news