On the night of this Sunday, April 16, the match between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali had to be suspended after fans of the Paisa team staged excesses at the Atanasio Girardot.

The club’s decision to cut all kinds of relationship and benefits with the Los del Sur barra brava was the trigger for the violent events to take place on Sunday.

but the tension continues. Not only did the Medellín mayor’s office close the doors to Nacional, forcing him to find a venue for his party of Copa Libertadores on Thursday against Melgar, finally in Barranquilla, but new details of the reason for the dispute have been known.

The millionaire at stake

The bars of Atlético Nacional clashed with Esmad.

The Nacional bar had gained space in the club, with a series of benefits ranging from tickets and logistics payments.

However, that relationship that the club had with the bar changed to a level of monetary commitment that the team decided to cut and that unleashed the anger of some ‘barristas’.

The fans point to the ‘Los del Sur’ gang for their recent troubles with the team’s directives.

EL TIEMPO verified with the club’s own leadership that the amount paid by Atlético Nacional to the barra brava was close to 1,200 million pesos.

This figure would be paid for the logistics of the stadium and to, supposedly, guarantee peace in the visiting gallery.

As revealed by the journalist César Augusto Londoño, the bar also received snacks, 15,000 tickets and hiring for special celebrations such as La Noche Verdolaga.

Nacional gave Los del Sur in 2022, $1,200 million pesos, for logistics in the stadium, for taking care of the visiting grandstand (of themselves), refreshments, support in celebrations and 15,000 tickets. They demand to hire their “services” as in the Purslane Night, which violated her — Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) April 17, 2023

Felipe Muñoz, one of the leaders of Los del Sur, assured that this bar does not commit violent actions and rejected what happened at the Atanasio Girardot stadium on Sunday.

“I am not going to miss the opportunity to always reject and condemn violence, especially in the framework of a party as beautiful as soccer,” Muñoz told 6 AM Hoy por Hoy, from Caracol Radio.

“We are sad because this has happened, they are events very distant from the historical nature of the Los del Sur bar, rejecting and condemning these events that happened and do not favor anyone,” he added.

