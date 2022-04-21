Miguel Herrera is one of the most experienced coaches in Liga MX, but also one of the most controversial. ‘El Piojo’ is doing a great job with Tigres in the Clausura 2022 tournament, however, his good performance has been slightly overshadowed by the coach’s recent statements. After the surprising defeat suffered against Necaxa, the Mexican coach, true to his custom, ranted against arbitration.
In a press conference, Herrera pointed out the refereeing errors of the midweek duel, specifically an alleged misplacement in Rodrigo Aguirre’s goal, and even showed the plays on a computer. ‘El Piojo’ indicated that VAR as a tool works, but that the referees are the ones who are failing.
“This is football and I know that my board is going to scold me, but it does catch my attention. VAR works, there is proof, it is a television shot and it should be in the VAR (…) They are going to fine, but I accept it. The tool works, let’s not blame it, we’ll have to see how they make it work”, said Herrera at the end of the game.
The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has already opened an investigation against the technical director of the UANL team and within a maximum period of five days it will announce the corresponding sanctions, among these, according to the regulations of the competition, there will be a large fine of up to 900 thousand pesos.
The sanction regulation indicates that any affiliate or subject of the regulation that makes public statements that imply damage, defamation or insult to the FMF or clubs, players, members of the technical staff, referees, directors, officials or any other affiliate will be sanctioned by the Commission. Disciplinary.
It remains to be seen if Tigres will sanction “Piojo” internally for his statements and if the commission decides, in addition to fining him, to suspend him from a game.
