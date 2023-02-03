The story of Juan Dosal is an example of the generosity and friendship that exist in the world of sport and the media. The former Toluca soccer player, and now sportswriter, has been in the industry for more than 50 years, and his name has been associated with one of the most powerful men on Mexican television, Emilio “Tiger” Azcarraga.

In an interview on the show “Sagafut“, conducted by George “Donkey” van Rankin Y Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda, dosal revealed the story behind the million dollar donation what he did Emilio Azcarraga to save your daughter’s life Rebeca.

According to dosalneeded 315 thousand dollars for a heart transplant for his daughter, and without further ado, he went to see Azcárraga at Chapultepec 18 to ask for his help. At the time of getting into the car, he explained the situation and without thinking twice, Azcárraga offered him the necessary amount.

dosal recognized the enormous heart that Emilio Azcárraga had and his eternal gratitude for never having sought to charge him the amount. Also, dosal he is very grateful to his friend for giving him a second opportunity his daughter, Rebecca.

Since then, Juan Dosal has continued working as a sportswriter, although now outside of Televisa Deportes, where he worked for more than 50 years.

Despite the controversial way in which their labor relations ended, Dosal is still active in the world of sports and works for Canal 34, where he hosts the “MXQ Deportes” program.

Ultimately, the history of Juan Dosal and Emilio Azcarraga is an example of friendship and generosity in a world where economic and political interests are often seen above people.

The million-dollar donation he made Azcarraga to save the life of Dosal’s daughter is an act that will never be forgotten and that makes it clear that heart and generosity are values ​​that still endure in our society.