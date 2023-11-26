Santos Laguna’s attacking midfielder, Juan Brunettahas become a sensation in Mexican soccer and the 26-year-old Argentine has recorded some extraordinary numbers in the current Apertura 2023 with the Guerreros.
The youth squad Arsenal of his country has 10 goals and 11 assists in 17 games played in the second half of the year and for this reason hundreds of clubs have set their sights on him, however, it seems that there is already a firm suitor for his services for the Closing 2024.
It is nothing more and nothing less than the current Aztec football champion, Tigres UANL, a team that will shell out a large amount of money for the Lagunero player, as confirmed by several journalists and media outlets.
According to information from Fernando Esquivelthe entire Comarca Lagunera and San Nicolás de los Garza have begun negotiations for the footballer and those from Torreón will not receive less than 12 million dollars for his star.
It is worth mentioning that there are no official versions and it is most likely that more accurate information will be known once the Apertura 2023 tournament ends, so the feline team is the club most advanced in achieving the signing of the Argentine goalscorer.
If the signing is confirmed, it could become one of the most expensive transfers between both clubs. In addition, the Nuevo León team would be the second Aztec team in its career after a year and a half in Mexico.
