Julian Quinones He is one of the players in better shape in the MX League at the moment. The Colombian striker has experienced a true resurgence in Atlas and his great performance has not gone unnoticed by the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer. According to different journalistic reports, Cruz Azul and Club América are following in the footsteps of the 26-year-old attacker.
According to information from the newspaper El Universal, another important team in the Liga MX would seek to add Quiñones to its squad for the Apertura 2023. This report indicates that Monterey He is willing to open his portfolio and make a great offer to add the Colombian as his star reinforcement for next season.
“The Rayados are willing to pay anything for the Colombian Julián Quiñones”
– Consign El Universal in your note
Atlas would seek to sell Julián Quiñones in the summer market for a figure close to 18 million dollars, according to various reports. This figure seems insane for Liga MX, but if a team is capable of paying for that transfer, it’s Monterrey.
Quiñones was a fundamental piece for the two-time Atlas championship and during the Clausura 2023 he was close to winning the scoring title. In 17 days, the 26-year-old native scored a total of 12 goals.
The attacker originally from Nariño, Colombia, came to Mexican soccer in mid-2015 to join Tigres, Rayados’ archrival. The UANL group lent it to teams like Venados FC and Lobos BUAP.
With the feline team, he had few opportunities and was unable to demonstrate his full capacity, however, in Atlas he has found his best version and has become one of the figures in the league.
