In the last hours a lot has been said about the imminent departure of the player Dorlan Pabón of the Rayados de Monterrey team. Reports suggest that his destination would be in Colombia with Atlético Nacional, teams that fight for his services. However, and in case of leaving, the group of La Pandilla would be losing a significant amount of money.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
While it is true that with the Colombian striker Monterrey could have done a business with a significant capital inflow in their coffers; However, the annual payroll paid to the footballer was around the $ 1.4 million. Its cost in the market for legs is around the 2 millions green, so Rayados will only have a small amount of 600 thousand dollars for the signing.
That is, if it were not for the exorbitant salary that the coffee grower received with the equipment, if they had sold it according to its cost, they would have obtained the amount of $ 3.6 million, a good figure to bet on a young reinforcement that would occupy the place of Dorlan Pabón.
Dorlan Pabón and Yeison Guzmán about to sign with Atlético Nacional
Monterrey would already have the replacement of Dorlan Pabón, after his departure from the team
Dorlan Pabón will be replaced with Joel Campbell
Stove football: rumors and news of Rayados de Monterrey signings: Aguirre, Dos Santos, Ochoa and more
Since the market began, several names have revolved around Monterrey as possible additions prior to Apertura 2021
STOVE FOOTBALL: Giovani, Aguirre, Paulinho, Duvan and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa is with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Although not everything is bad news for Rayados, since a point in favor is that a foreign place would be freeing up, so that in this way a footballer with good credentials can arrive at the last minute to compete in the face of the Opening Tournament 2021.
That is how Dorlan Pabón is nowhere from leaving Mexico, after having defended the colors of Rayados from Monterrey for 8 years in total. The footballer will be remembered for his goals and dedication, as well as being one of the most persecuted in each national transfer market.
Leave a Reply