The Porto has found an authentic vein in the footballers who arrived from Colombia during the last fifteen years, with players like Fredy Guarín, Falcao garcia, James Rodriguez or Jackson Martínez, whose transfers have meant millionaire profits for the “dragons” club

Porto’s coffee idyll continues since 2019 with players Matheus Uribe and left-handed winger Luis Díaz, who after his exhibitions in the Champions League is already in the crosshairs of the main European clubs.

With the buying and selling businesses of Guarín, Falcao, James Rodríguez and Jackson Martínez, the club has earned 114.5 million euros. Now he awaits the disbursement of the 80 million euros of the termination clause of Luis Díaz.

Guarín opened the door

One of the first stars to arrive in Porto in the 21st century was Fredy Guarín. He was formed in the quarry of the Colombian team of Envigado until in 2004 he was bought by Boca Juniors, who transferred him in 2007 to the French Saint Étiene, a club that the following year sold him to Porto, which in 2012 ended up transferring him to Inter de Milan.

With the Blue and White team he played 115 games and scored 21 goals. The forward was one of the references of the triumphant time of coach André Villas-Boas in the “goal” team.

After three successful seasons in Portugal, where the coffee forward won 10 titles (3 Leagues, 3 Portuguese Cups, 3 Super Cups and a Europa League), the player, who cost the Portuguese team 1.5 million, was transferred to Italy for a amount of 11 million euros.

Falcao, the first big business

The Colombian presence continued with “El Tigre”, who had come to Do Dragão in the summer of 2009 from the Argentine River Plate. Ramadel Falcao, today a forward for Rayo Vallecano, became a legend of the “portista” club in just two seasons. , with 72 goals in 87 games.

It won two Leagues, two Portuguese Cups, two Super Cups and a Europa League. The Portuguese club had no choice but to sell it at the end of the 2010-2011 season after a transfer of 40 million to Atlético de Madrid, compared to the 6 that he had paid for his purchase to the Argentine club.

James, to Monaco

In the last season of “El Tigre” in Portugal, James Rodríguez arrived from the Argentine Banfield and in the second round he began to add more and more minutes by the hand of André Vilas-Boas.

The young Colombian was perfectly associated with two “killers” such as Hulk or Falcao. The business also went round for the “dragons” club, since he had paid just over 7 million euros for the offensive medium and was transferred for the Monaco squad for 45 million.

Porto’s “10” left a mark on the Portuguese club with 32 goals and 41 assists in the 108 games he played during the three seasons.

However, far from being forgotten, the idyll between Porto and Colombia had yet to expand even further, with the arrival in 2012 of striker Jackson Martínez, who landed in Europe with the difficult mission of being the leading scorer to replace to Falcao.

The purchase transaction closed at 9 million euros, which Porto paid to the Jaguares of Mexico. Jackson exceeded all expectations and beat Radamel’s goalscoring records with 94 goals in 143 matches for the Blue and White jersey.

In the three seasons that Porto’s elastic wore (2012-2015), he was the top scorer in the Portuguese championship and won a League and two Super Cups.In the crosshairs of the main European clubs, the player trained at Independiente de Medellín, he was transferred to Atlético de Madrid for 42 million euros.

After four years, Colombian football returned to Do Dragão in the summer of 2019, with the arrival of the containment medium Matheus Uribe, from Mexican America, and the left-handed winger Luis Diaz, for whom Porto paid Barranquilla almost 9 million euros for 80 percent of the rights.

They did not start the campaign on the right foot, since they were involved in a strong controversy due to the fact that the club sanctioned them without a call in the month of November 2019, when it was discovered by social networks that they had been at a party until 5 the dawn.

However, in these two years, both players have become fundamental pieces for Sérgio Conceiçao. Uribe, 30, is the starting defensive midfielder and Luis Díaz has exploited his scoring status this year with 11 goals in 14 league games.

The Colombian left-handed winger sounds louder and louder to be part of a ‘Premier League’ team. Díaz has a release clause of 80 million and could be Porto’s umpteenth deal.

