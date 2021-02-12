Marcelo bielsa he often leaves a legacy in each club he runs. Fans adore him, trust him, and even elevate him to idol status. However, in Lille cannot say the same.

In factOr, the Argentine started a lawsuit against the French club for his dismissal in 2017 after 13 dates and, if he wins it, he could get up to 19 million euros since he claims damages plus all of his two contracts (one with the team and the other with Victory Sports, the company of the president who hired him at the time).

Crazy, current coach of Leeds United, He took time to testify before the French Justice through a videoconference. And while he hopes to win the legal battle, the truth is that the institution presented various arguments to make his request fall.

At the time, Bielsa was sentenced to pay 300,000 euros to Lille for having gone to the wake of his friend, the late PF Luis Bonini. Photo: Clarín Archive.

So much so that claim that Bielsa refused to obey the club’s instructions, He also openly criticized the leadership in front of the press in a “disrespectful manner and with constant defiance of its authorities.” Also, they argue that he failed in his responsibility when he decided to travel to Chile to attend the wake of his friend, the late PD Luis María Bonini.

Loco Nielsa left the French team in the relegation zone. Photo: AFP.

Likewise, They accuse the Rosario of having aggressively treated the club’s employees , made that it makes noise considering the constant rave reviews she receives in the other places she worked.

Bielsa managed Lille for 14 games (13 for Ligue 1 and one for the Coupe de France) with a balance of three wins, four draws and seven losses, which represents just 31% of effectiveness.

