Club América wants to close its third signing for the Apertura 2023 tournament, although they have only made two contracts, Kevin Alvarez and Julian QuinonesThey have been important signings in specific areas and it is the same as trying to do with the hiring of Nino Mota to reinforce the central, one of the most questioned positions of the team.
For this reason, the board of directors granted andre jardine the opportunity to add a reinforcement that the Brazilian coach knows and considers suitable for the Eagles.
That way, marcilio florence better known as Nino Mota He is the first option at the moment, although the high cost of the South American defender could stop his arrival, but everything seems to indicate that the board would be willing to pay a large sum for a central guarantee.
According to information from the journalist Jonathan Penathe value of the Brazilian defender would be 8.5 million dollars. There is no doubt that it is a high price, but the quality of Nino Mota it is undoubted. In addition, in the event that his arrival materializes, he would meet again with garden after both coincided with the Brazilian team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where they won the gold medal.
On the other hand, the latest reports indicated that the possible signing of Child It would depend to a large extent on what happens with the signing of the Mexican Omar FieldsThe Azulcrema board is still looking for the young Mexican winger and if Santos decides not to accept the offer, América would have the necessary budget to go for a reinforcement of the magnitude of the Brazilian.
