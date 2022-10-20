The dream of attending one of the two concerts of Daddy Yankee, both at the National Stadiumin Perubecame a nightmare for thousands of people.

According to the National Police of Peru (PNP), after the first event last Tuesday, October 18, it was reported that nearly 7,000 fans were scammed with significant sums of money by resellers who used social networks to offer them fake tickets.

According to PNP General Manuel Lozada Morales, head of the Lima Police Region, thousands were swindled. Even, with tickets cloned from the QR and resold up to 367 times.

“There are more than 7,000 records of swindled people who went to the stadium (on October 18) and did not enter because their ticket was false (…) A single ticket has up to 367 records of having been shown at the door (not entered) , namely, it was sold that many times”, specified the police authority.

‘The QR of the scam’



Colonel José Manuel Cruz Chamba, head of the PNP Scams Investigation Division, revealed at a press conference that everything was detected an illicit organization chart in charge of cloning and reselling the tickets for the concert of the Puerto Rican singer. It is about “The QR of the Scam”.

This gang of scammers operated from days before the dates of both concerts (October 18 and 19), in addition, they used social networks to contact several of their victims. It was reported that they would have seized more than a million soles for the sale of counterfeit tickets.

There are more than seven thousand records of scammed who went to the stadium (on October 18) and did not enter because their entry was false

José Cruz explained that the resellers accessed real tickets – formally buying them – and then cloned them through the QR code. Immediately afterwards, they offered them through social networks through third parties such as influencers, tiktokers and others who were in charge of generating confidence in the person interested in the purchase.

Within this fraudulent system, according to the PNP, it was reported that an 18-year-old girl, identified as Pamela Cabanillas Soley, would be the ringleader. It was also commented that this young lady would have fled to Spain days before Daddy Yankee’s first concert.

“This person also has a record for crimes such as the sale of tickets for sporting events. The route of the money collected points to her,” said Colonel Cruz.

Police information details that there were two coordinators, both escaped to Colombia on the same flight, who were in charge of collecting the money from the false tickets. These are: Franco Patiño Guerrero (31) and Adriana Urresti Sánchez (18).

In parallel, four accounts receiving money and more than 10 people involved were identified, who would have functionally contributed to the illicit sale of these tickets.

Complaints for large amounts



Among the many complaints of fraud, one was registered for S/ 2,400 for two tickets (about 3 million Colombian pesos), another for S/ 18,000 for ten tickets (more than 21 million Colombian pesos) and one for S/ 4,000. for three tickets (about five million Colombian pesos). “There have been various amounts that they have paid and they have been scammed because all the tickets are already sold,” reported the PNP.

Finally, the police reported that entries with cloned QR returned links to unknown pagesvaccination cards and other websites inconsistent with the event.

THE TRADE (PERU) / GDA

