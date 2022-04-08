Titan, 20 years old, from Red Canids Kalunga, gets up and cheers with the performance of the team, composed of seven young players in front of computer monitors. Screams, euphoria, as the other team, Liberty, collapses into their silence, defeated. Competitive fury resembles that of football. No wonder one of the teams in the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL), an online arena-style multiplayer strategy game, is called Flamengo. We are talking about a world in which those who are not part of the contingent of 72% of the country’s population who enjoy electronic games, according to the 8th Game Brazil Survey, have no idea that it exists at this professional level.

That’s just a snippet of a fraction of an industry that could reach $196 billion by 2022 (the entire gaming industry). The eSports sector, as the category of online group competitions is called, earned US$ 975 million in 2019. “It is a super-professional market, with dedicated athletes and tournaments from amateur to professional,” Felippe Corradini, partner of the Red Canids team. “CBLOL is part of the game franchise, which has a very similar league to the NBA.” Corradini’s team has just opened a 1,300m2 complex in São Paulo, one of the largest in Latin America, for training its players. At a cost of BRL 1.5 million, the Gaming Office, the most elaborate name for a training center, has a medical department with a physiotherapist and psychologist, training rooms, gym, changing rooms, decompression rooms, state-of-the-art equipment for gamers and a Outback restaurant, one of the team’s many sponsors.

The current CBLOL champion competes with nine other teams, all with major sponsors, in a tournament that ends at the end of April. The prize, paid by the game’s developer, the Chinese-American Riot Games, totals R$ 400 thousand – other arena games like Clutch have values ​​of R$ 1 million, a modality, in fact, in which Red Canids also wants to enter. For that, you need young people who know the game and have a professional mind, which many parents have already realized is a market and even allow their children to try life that way. An example is the Netflix documentary Free to Play, which in 75 minutes shows this exact professional crossroads, in which three young people, a Singaporean, an American and a Ukrainian, participate in a US$ 1 million international tournament, the highest at the time — the game is Defense of Ancients, which has similarities with Legends.

JP Garcia, also a partner at Red Canids, says that his team now works within the B2B market. “We have ten sponsors, each with their share, that help in the structural development of the company and players.” As the league has a financial incentive for the teams, the prize money for the tournaments is with the athletes. eSports is not yet framed within the Sports Law, but even so, Red Canids, for example, continues to make CLT contracts and image use agreements. Other great teams, such as INTZ, KaBuM!, Miners and paiN Gaming work in this professional direction, even hiring foreigners – the South Koreans are preferred.

HIGH CONSUMPTION The gamer audience that comes from generation Y or Z is consumerist, young and has part of their life in the digital world. But they are also adblockers, meaning they don’t want to spend their time on advertising that has nothing to do with it — hence eSports is an extraordinary avenue for advertising, with conversion rates above 10%. To get an idea of ​​the audience, the CBLOL 2021 final broke a 2020 record and reached 416 thousand unique viewers. This year, more is expected, adding the partnership until 2024 with Globo and Sportv to broadcast the game. As Corradini says, “it is a profession that is on the rise and with many adherents”.