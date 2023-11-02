At the same time, Club Deportivo Guadalajara is competing in the final stretch of the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament, where it has the opportunity to advance to the Liguilla directly or at least through the Play-In, positioning itself among the best 10 teams. of the contest, the red and white board is already planning what the next Clausura 2024 will be like.
In this way, with little time left until the winter transfer market opens, some sources affirm that the Sacred Flock has its sights set on one goal and that is to repatriate its youth player. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez and they will not be afraid to take out their wallet.
It is well known that currently the red and white team does not have a center forward at the level of the team, since José Juan Macías He is barely close to his return after almost two years away due to his knee injuries, in addition, the signings of Daniel Rios and Ricardo Marin They are not at the level of a team like Guadalajara, regardless of the drop-in goals they have.
On the other hand, the board has failed in previous tournaments trying to sign the ideal striker because before Fernando Hierro could not make the signings of Alan Pulido and Luca Martínez DupuyOwn Ricardo Peláez He also failed and did not dare to sign Brandon Vazquez striker who has shown his scoring qualities in the United States in recent months.
Therefore, on this occasion the board would plan to make their bombshell signing this winter and they would not skimp on money to try to persuade the player to Los Angeles Galaxy His contract ends in December and it is rumored that the Los Angeles team is not thinking about renewing his contract.
It should be remembered that the top scorer of the Mexican team has not played officially since last May, after he suffered a torn cruciate ligament in one of his knees.
Through his YouTube channel, the journalist Kery News spoke about the most recent information about the interest of the Guadalajara team in the services of Javier Hernandez.
“According to the Fox Sports report, what Chivas plans to do is analyze which of its forwards they are going to send to Chiguagua and with that, speak with Chicharito formally to tell him: ‘Look, here is this project. We can offer you the salary of “Alexis Vega, we’re going to send him to the burger. It’s not the seven million you earned at the LA Galaxy, but it’s two and a half million that’s not to be underestimated either,’ and so we’ll see if they can convince him to return to Guadalajara.”
It should be noted that the journalist assures that Javier Hernandez He does not know his future, but it is clear that he will not continue in California because nothing has emerged in recent weeks. So once his contract ends, he will analyze his offers as a free agent.
Finally, there is talk that the footballer would be interested in playing in England again for any team with the sole objective of being close to his children. Although we must also take into account that he is currently also dedicating a lot of time as a content creator on social networks as a streamer and was recently named president of Olimpo Uniteda team that will be part of the Kings League Americas and that he will play in Mexico City.
