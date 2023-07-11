The 24-year-old Erika Do Rosario Nieves, legally declared the daughter of former Cameroonian soccer player Samuel Eto’o in 2022, has reached an agreement with her father for the payment of about 90,000 euros in concept of maintenance pensions not paidwhich closes a judicial process that opened in 2018 before a court in Madrid.

End of lawsuit against Eto’o

Former Barcelona goalscorer Samuel Eto’o and his wife Georgette. Photo: David Fernandez / EFE

As explained to EFE by the young woman’s lawyer, Fernando Osuna from Seville, the two parties have reached a “satisfactory” agreement after a negotiation that was closed this week with the payment of the agreed money into the young woman’s checking account, and after an intense negotiation between the lawyers of both.



Erika Do Rosario Nieves filed a lawsuit in 2018 to have the paternity of the former soccer player recognizedwho met his mother, Adileusa, in a nightclub in Madrid in 1997, when the player was a member of CD Leganés, after introducing them to a mutual friend.

Although the lawsuit was filed in 2018, the maintenance pension -1,400 euros per month- was granted in a visit held in 2020, which is what was now claimed, which was stated again in writing in a lawsuit filed days before in the court of first instance number 83 of Madrid.

The complaint contemplated the request of 12 months in prison for the former playerwho already has a history such as the 22 months to which he was sentenced for a tax offense in Italy and the non-payment of pensions to another daughter in the same country.

The lawyer explained that the young woman’s mother told the player in February 1998 that she was pregnant and he “told her that he would act responsibly with regard to their mutual child, although he preferred that she not have the child.”

She added that “during the pregnancy she tried to communicate with the future father, but he did not answer her phone calls or her emails” and notified her by phone message that she was going to give birth, without receiving a response from her.

The 24-year-old Erika Do Rosario Nieves, declared legally the daughter of former Cameroonian soccer player Samuel Eto’o in 2022, has reached an agreement with her father for the payment of some 90,000 euros in unpaid maintenance pensions. pic.twitter.com/odwNnszf9q — EFE Andalusia (@EFE_Andalucia) July 11, 2023

The keys of the process

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

The girl was born in 1999 at the Fundación Alarcón hospital in Madrid, when the footballer was a member of RCD Espanyol, without the player recognizing her at any time. To move the process forward, the young woman provided biological evidence that supported her testimonywhich has made the judge admit the claim, although

Eto’o never complied with the requirements of the court.

Fernando Osuna has called attention to the agreement reached between the parties in this matter, and has asked “other parents” who are in the same situation “not to evade their responsibility and try to reach agreements with their children, because they cannot pay for mistakes of the past, and today the Justice is very aware of these issues and the children always end up winning these cases”.

