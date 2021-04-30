Albert douglas he’s scared. Look everywhere while traveling, in the middle of the night, in a car driven by a human smuggler. Decided to pay that man and leave your luxurious home on the extravagant island of Palm Jumeriah (Dubai) because justice is after him. Your dream is escape from the United Arab Emirates to find the Liberty in the neighboring country of Oman. But a car from the police just crossed your path.

The life of this 60-year-old Brit began to collapse in September 2019, when the officers stormed his office with an arrest warrant for being responsible for the debts of his son’s company. He spent fortunes on lawyers, but failed to impose his truth and was sentenced to 3 years in prison. Desperate, he tried to emigrate. They captured it.

In 2003 his story was completely different. Douglas had a huge business vision and left the UK with his wife Naomi to set up their business specializing in real wood flooring called Alomni Flooring.

In 2003 Albert became a millionaire in Dubai.

Amid the real estate boom that transformed the United Arab Emirates into an imposing extreme luxury tourist destination, the brit made millions in no time. Hotels, houses, construction exploded and his company did not stop growing.

Father of four children, Albert lived a luxurious lifestyle in one of the most exclusive places on the planet. Before long he convinced his eldest son, Wolfgang, to move to the emirate and leave his home in London, just as he had done.

The 34-year-old founded the TimberWolf company in 2007 and his father was one of the signers of the business. Although the man’s bond with the company ended in 2018, when Albert gave up any commitment.

The man is in Bur Dubai jail, where others convicted of financial crimes are being held

One year later, Wolfgang returned to the UK for medical treatment. In the distance the company got out of control and checks issued to vendors began to bounce. The creditors took legal action and filed claims against Wolfgang and his father.

Wolfgang tried to solve the problems from the UK because he knew he would be arrested if he returned to Dubai for the money owed. Under Dubai law, anyone linked to a business who owes money can be held liable for their debts, and family members are often targeted for payment.

So the cannons pointed towards Albert, who still resided in the Emirate and ended up losing the trial against him. The businessman had already spent 1 million pounds (1.3 million dollars) in his defense and with the conviction of 3 years in prison they were added £ 2.5 million in fines.

There was still an appeal court, so they gave him bail while fighting to be released. He spent more than 850,000 pounds more in legal fees protesting his innocence. Last february the justice rejected their proposals and Albert, who has heart problems, had to, now, serve his sentence.

Authorities caught him trying to cross the border to avoid prison. He was arrested and transferred to the famous prison in Al Ain in Dubai, where he was held for two months. The man told the Daily Mail that the guards They beat him up when he asked for his heart medication.

Then they took him to the jail of Bur Dubai, where others convicted of financial crimes are held, from there he told the British media that he is afraid of dying behind bars: “I’m afraid I won’t get out of here alive.” The mansion and the Rolls Royce he drove are a thing of the past.

Albert Douglas, in 2009, when his life was pure luxury.

“I am innocent and they force me to pay the penalty for my son’s debts. I do not wish this on my worst enemy.”said the man who is still trying to disengage from the conflict. “I had nothing to do with the company, other than that my name was on the documents when it was founded.”

Meanwhile, his son Wolfgang, spoke from London and said: “Through no fault of his own, my father has been financially destroyed. He’s penniless, locked up, and treated worse than an animal in a cage in horrible conditions. “

Fearing for their father’s health, the family launched a campaign to secure his release with the help of the pressure group. “Detained in Dubai”. The founder, Radha Stirling said that Albert had nothing to do with her son’s company.

“They hold him hostage to force his family to pay the responsibilities of his son’s company, “said the specialist. Wolfgang, meanwhile, assured that the family is devastated and they are desperate for help.

“My father has lost everything and, being a wealthy businessman and real estate investor, he has been completely stripped of his assets and dignity for no reason.”, He said.

Family members recently launched a Facebook page to raise awareness of Douglas’s ordeal. “Did not commit any crime. Now he has been involved in an endless avalanche of cases that accumulate every day and that he cannot defend or remedy from jail. “