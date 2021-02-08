The heritage that Diego Maradona left after his sudden death on November 25, 2020 still has many gaps. The Venezuelan journalist Roberto Deniz uncovered in recent months a pot of business that the Argentine star maintained with the Chavista leaders of the government of Nicolás Maduro to propagandize him and that would have meant profits ranging between 4 and 20 million dollars.

His research documented with evidence of the millions that Maradona took out of the Caribbean country was published by the digital portal Armando Info, which has been censored by the Chavista regime. In his interview with Clarion researcher Deniz talks about the multinational corruption network in great detail that involves the former Argentine footballer, whose fortune currently in dispute for his heirs was fed in the last by his business in the Caribbean country while the hunger suffered by Venezuelans in the worst humanitarian crisis in its history worsened.

-When did Maradona start flirting with the Chavistas to do business?

-His relationship with Chavismo began with the Castro revolution and dates back to his friendship with Fidel Castro when he lived in Cuba, specifically in the Cuban rehabilitation clinic (Las Praderas) for his drug addiction. Fidel puts Maradona in contact with Chávez.

-Did your business start with Hugo Chávez and continue with Nicolás Maduro?

-I have not documented if he did business with Chávez but it is clear that it began in 2013, just when Maduro took office as president in April of that year and a month later, in May, the Italian company Commodities box signs Maradona as commission agent to sell food to Venezuela.

The letter that the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, sent to Maradona for his 60th birthday.

-In what terms was the signing with the Italian company established?

-The Casillo company offered Maradona a commission of $ 1.8 for each metric ton of food raw material and up to $ 3 for the ton of finished products if he was able to get the regime to grant him an import license and Maduro was the key perfect for opening businesses.

-How many contracts did you get?

-Maradona’s contracts were raining down because of his connections with the Cuban and Venezuelan “revolutionaries”, which he took advantage of. In total there were 23 “secret” contracts for a sum of 1,500 million dollars that Casillo signed without international bidding with the Venezuelan Foreign Trade Corporation (Corpovex) between 2015 and 2018 for the supply of white corn, wheat, rice, beans, sugar and soy among other raw materials.

-How much did you earn in commissions then?

-Our estimates range from $ 4 million to $ 20 million. It is difficult to make a global estimate because I do not have all the information. I was only able to document two years between 2017 and 2019 for the shipment of 2.5 million tons of food.

-Where did those foods come from?

-From Mexico. It is curious that the white corn for the Venezuelan arepas came from the Mexican port of Sinaloa where Maradona trained the Los Dorados de Sinaloa 2017 and 2018 team, too much coincidence in the connection lines between the food trade and the drug trafficking zone.

Roberto Deniz, journalist for Armando Info.

-How does the Italian company Casillo enter Venezuela?

-Enter the hand of Maradona from 2013 with the government of Maduro. Before, it did not have a presence in Venezuela and after obtaining food contracts, it also does not have a fiscal address. It functioned like a briefcase company. She was represented by her personal friend Valerio Antonini. In November 2018, the Italian Casillo obtained another millionaire contract with Bolipuertos (the Bolivarian of ports) to manage the silos in Venezuela.

-And what could a footballer know about the grain and silos business?

-Very little. Maradona was just a commission agent. He was a regular and permanent guest of Maduro. Every time he came to Caracas and showed himself in public, he signed a contract. This is how we have seen him supporting the various electoral campaigns of the Chavistas, praising Maduro in political events with the tricolor cap and waving the Venezuelan flag. On his Instagram account, Maradona also sent messages of praise to Venezuelan financial authorities such as former Finance Minister Simón Serpa and former Chávez aide Juan Escalona.

-What debts was Maduro referring to as a result of the death of Maradona, whom he remembered as one of those who helped secretly get food?

-In 2019, the amount of debt that Venezuela had accumulated with the box company was such that Maduro had to pay by sending a ton of gold by ship to Italy. That’s a lot of money, which indicates the magnitude of the food business the Argentine footballer was involved in.

Maradona and Maduro in one of their last meetings, in January 2020 in Caracas. Reuters photo

-Maduro prefers to pay Maradona’s debt with gold and not that of PAHO to bring the covid-19 vaccines.What other debt is there?

-The one of having been a commentator of the Soccer World Cup in Russia in 2018 with Telesur for 4 million dollars, according to his lawyer Matías Morla.

– With that closes the chapter of the millions that he took from Venezuela?

-This is only part of the fortune he accumulated. We do not have the complete landscape, the more we dig, the more irregular things we get. We have not completed the entire investigation yet. It is surprising to see how Maradona’s environment brazenly assumes that Maradona’s proximity to Venezuela was just a business.

-And your opinion in conclusion?

-It is immoral and unethical to do business and profit at the expense of Venezuelan hunger with a corrupt and criminal regime like Maduro’s, which is sanctioned, cataloged as a narco-state and violator of human rights, which has ruined Venezuela, leading it to have the highest rates of famine and corruption of the world.

The young exile Roberto Deniz finishes drinking coffee in a downtown bakery in Bogotá where he confirms that the revolutionary solidarity that Maradona gave to the Chavista leaders was never for free and if not denied by the millionaire contracts he signed with Maduro.

Caracas Venezuela. Special for Clarín.