Because of what they have done throughout this century, there are those who call the UANL Tigres the fifth great team in Liga MX. Thus, the team from the north of the country has more and more relevance and reach on and off the field, including the media. For weeks, the royal club has been negotiating its television rights, which end with TUDN in a matter of months and now, they are about to sign one of the largest agreements in the history of national football.
Fernando Esquivel reports that Tigres could have an offer on the table for its broadcast rights never before seen in Mexico. Prime Video has offered very high figures for weeks to keep the feline games, but now, the streaming platform could improve its offer to the UANL team since there is openness to share the rights, with Azteca Deportes and Fox Sports being the interested parties in joining it.
In this way, the concept sought is that Amazon has the entire season of the Tigres team in the Liga MX and that the two television stations, both pay and open, can broadcast the duels of greatest interest general, that is, crosses before Chivas, América, Cruz Azul, the same “regio classic” or the league duels. Likewise, Azteca and Fox Sports accept, the cats would sign a contract with figures that no one else in Mexico has achieved in terms of broadcast rights.
#millionaire #business #Tigers #close #broadcast #rights
Leave a Reply