The company’s second bestselling book was released on May 5th Dario Silvestriwell known internationally renowned trainer and Mental Coach. The title of his new work is The millionaire brainwhich arrives four years after the previous one, the best seller The power of change.

Published by Hoepli, The millionaire brain is making waves thanks to the very high number of pre-orders already registered on Amazon and thus preparing to reach a new sales record, equal if not better than what has already been achieved by the text that precedes it. This fact is not too surprising, given the large number of readers and great enthusiasts of these topics.

The millionaire brain It’s not a novel: it’s a real manual, a guide that contains all the advice and secrets that Dario Silvestri has collected over years and years of his career and which provides a real path organized into steps to follow to achieve success and self-realization.

What characterizes this text compared to other apparently similar ones is that it focuses attention on how to develop a winning mentality towards topics often considered taboo such as wealth and money, but also more generally towards life. The author identifies this ability as one of the most important keys to achieving and crowning one’s personal goals.

The importance of knowing yourself

We are not commonly accustomed to investigating the themes of wealth and abundance, as well as those closely linked to money, and it is a job that few in Italy have done. Addressing these issues in a serious and structured manner is an increasingly felt need due to a growing need for clarity and in-depth analysis on the part of the public. With The millionaire brain, Dario Silvestri has filled this gap through a full-bodied and detailed work that explores these topics with attention and competence.

The author guides and helps the reader to understand which internal keys to focus on to access your “millionaire brain”that part of the mind whose existence we often ignore and neglect.

Each person has their own history, their own wealth of knowledge and character peculiarities, and according to Dario Silvestri it is precisely on these characteristics that we need to focus to make a difference, aware that Making the most of your particularities means having to go through self-knowledge.

With this in mind, the book provides all the tools necessary to access your millionaire brain, in order to unlock your potential and evolve like champions do.

It is no coincidence, in fact, that Dario Silvestri follows top players in sport and business throughout Europe as a Mental Coach: people who know well what it means to reach the top. He is and has been a mentor to major top performers and is himself what can be defined as a “serial entrepreneur”.

Anyone who knows Dario Silvestri knows how attached he is to topics such as success, performance improvement and personal growth, to which he has dedicated all his efforts for years.

The millionaire brain it is yet another piece added to a long series of contents, articles, podcasts and videos that the author has been producing for years for the thousands of followers who follow him online and offline.

Attend meetups and meet the author

With this new book of his, the best-selling author is preparing to face a series of presentations throughout Italy and which will see him as the protagonist from north to south. On these occasions, purchasing the book will allow access to the meetupsimportant moments of meeting and discussion in which it will be possible to attend in-depth discussions and interact with Dario Silvestri, ask questions and perhaps receive some individual advice: a golden opportunity for those who want or are even just curious to delve deeper into these topics.

Dario Silvestri’s new book can be defined as a training course condensed in paper formatwhich gives the right attention to practicality to accompany the reader on a path that pushes him to bring out the best version of himself, giving value to the singular characteristics that make him unique.

Buy The millionaire brain on Amazon and in all bookstores and take part in meetups in all major Italian cities. To obtain all the information and access the free content go to the site: www.dariosilvestri.com