It has been more than a year since the Argentina national team became world champion in the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the title continues to spark madness in the South American country. All the objects used by the players on the team are worth an arm and a leg.

In March 2023, the goalkeeper's gloves Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez were auctioned this by 45,000 dollars (more than 175 million Colombian pesos) to benefit the Oncology at Garrahan Hospital, the main pediatric hospital in Argentina.

This week another auction was held again that far surpassed the previous one, also with a press from the 'Draw' Martínez.

At annual dinner to benefit Fundami, held at the hotell Costa Galana in Mar del Plata, city ​​of the goalkeeper of the Argentine national team, the million-dollar auction was held that exceeded what was budgeted by the organizers.

The goalkeeper's jacket, with the number 23 and the signature of Emiliano, It was taken by a well-known businessman named Marcelo González, who paid more than 120,000 dollars, more than 468 million Colombian pesos.

“Union is the starting point to evolve, we are here to continue building and transforming the present and future of Mar del Plata,” said the businessman after paying a tremendous million.

Argentine media described the figure as 'atrocious', because they are unthinkable figures for the country's economy.

Several personalities from Argentina attended the dinner, without a doubt the great absentee of the night was the goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who could not attend due to his commitments in England: he started last Tuesday in his team's 1-3 defeat Aston Villa against Newcastle.

Paulo Dybala and Dibu Martínez See also Qatar 2022 World Cup: first goal, Enner Valencia; Ecuador, video Photo: Kirill Kudryiavtsev. AFP

