El Corte Inglés continues with its divestment policy. As reported ‘The confidential‘ the group of department stores chaired by Marta Ortega, has put up for sale two commercial assets located in the Sun Gate from Madrid for a price ranging between 150 and 200 million euros.

One of the premises is located at number 10 of this emblematic point of the capital, and that includes both the group sports shop, such as Restaurante Terraza Puertalsol owned by chef Alberto Chicote. It is a place that has an area close to 5,000 square meters. The other property that the company has put up for sale is located at number 4 Calle Maestro Victoria.

As for this second location, the area reaches 1,857 square meters. This property houses the tgroup pet shop. In addition, it also includes offices. Two properties that have been put up for sale after last year, the department store giant began this investment strategy for which it asks for a large amount of money.

Your sale will be managed by the consulting firm JLL, as well as by other important consultants such as Savills, Cushman & Wakefield, BNP, Colliers or Knight Frank. In this way, the group rules out the block sale of its real estate assets, and will focus on individual sales processes. Currently, there are 30 properties waiting for a buyer. An operation by which the group hopes to obtain between 650 and 700 million euros.

Torre Azca, the other property put up for sale

On the other hand, El Corte Inglés has delegated up to 40 lower-value properties to the real estate agency Aliseda. It has also started the process of selling the offices of Torre azcaalso known as Torre Titania, located in the financial heart of the capital. For this property, he has requested an amount close to 230 millionAs reported ‘Expansion‘, and whose sale is expected to close in the summer.

Last October, the Madrid Mutua Group I buy 8% of The English Court for 555 million euros, valuing the group at about 7,000 million. Both companies have signed a strategic alliance for the exclusive sale of insurance and investment funds, for which Mutua will pay 550 million more in order to acquire the 50.01% of each of the two companies that carry out the insurance activity of El Corte Inglés.