Sergio Canales arrived in Liga MX as the bombshell signing for Apertura 2023. After weeks of negotiations, the Spanish midfielder opted to leave Real Betis and sign with Monterrey. The European footballer had an almost immediate impact, however, at the end of September he suffered an injury in training and will miss the rest of the tournament.
Rayados will lose one of its most important pieces towards the end of the tournament and heading to the league. According to journalistic reports, to hire the Spanish midfielder, the Sultana del Norte team paid close to 10 million euros.
However, in the negotiation with Betis there was a clause in which Monterrey agreed to pay an additional seven million euros if certain objectives were met.
In the context of Canales’ injury, Monterrey would not have to pay this amount, since the Spanish midfielder will not be able to achieve certain goals, such as minutes played and number of goals and assists.
According to reporter Fernando Esquivel, Betis could only collect four million euros if Canales has an outstanding performance in Liga MX in 2024.
Despite being the most expensive squad in the entire Liga MX, Monterrey is in tenth position in the general table. Will the absence of Canales weigh on the playoffs and the group stage?
