The young Ivorian striker, Aké Loba, will stop being a Rayados de Monterrey player to join the ranks of the Nashville SC of Major League Soccer, the board of directors and the current coaching staff would have no problem parting with him in exchange for a good financial reward.
According to information from the journalist Felipe Galindo from AS Mexico, the 23-year-old multi-functional attacker will be hired by the Nashville SC of North American football to join in this same season 2021 and in this way, the club will have another free place abroad.
The American team would be closing the signing in definitive purchase in exchange for de 6 or 7 million dollars. With this, the soccer player would end his stage in Mexican soccer after spending his first year in the country with the Gallos Blancos de Querétato and later a year with the Sultana del Norte team.
With the feathered team he registered 41 commitments where he scored a goal 11 times and gave two assists. While with the Gang, he had 27 games and scored seven goals. While previously, due to his time in Mexico, he played in Peru with the San Martín de Porres University where he played 32 games, scored 18 goals and gave six assists.
