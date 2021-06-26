In the absence of it being made official, in the last hours, various media in Mexico have reported that the youth squad of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Jose Juan Macías, will be signed by Getafe of the League of Spain, the Mexican center forward would have agreed to his arrival in the Old Continent, after several months of waiting.
But before that, the rojiblanca board is waiting for the footballer to sign a contract extension to prevent next year from going free without leaving a penny to the institution.
Despite that, according to the newspaper BRAND the Sacred Flock agreed to sell 50% of the player’s card in $ 6 million and they keep half of your letter for a possible future sale.
In this way, the Guadalajara team would ensure they have a slice of a possible future millionaire transaction and at the same time, ensure that the player’s dream of going to Europe is fulfilled, something that has been openly spoken for several months.
Unfortunately, in the midst of so much information regarding his future, through his social networks, the player confirmed that he will not be part of the squad that will make the trip to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, due to an injury, which is why he abandoned the concentration. del Tricolor for the friendly matches against Panama and Nigeria.
