For years, the Cruz Azul Football Club has dreamed of having its own building and once and for all, no longer having to rent the Azteca Stadium and the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, previously known as the Estadio Azul. However, it is well known that the investment would be very expensive, but over time the investment would be recovered.
The millionaire amount that the board would have at its disposal to invest in the construction of this new stadium would be around 200 million dollars and it could take up to five years to develop.
In accordance with this situation, a few days ago, the newspaper RECORD has confirmed that one of the venues considered for the construction of the stadium has been discarded, it is Tlalnepantlatherefore, the land was not purchased and the search for a location will continue.
“Apparently, the place where this building was to be built was never purchased by the cement company, despite having had discussions, which is why they are looking for a new place to build the building,” reads the aforementioned media outlet.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The president of the celestial institution, Victor Manuel Velazquezrevealed that the budget has already been approved to begin construction of the building.
For his part, the journalist Carlos Ponce de Leon He reported that after Tlalnepantla was ruled out as a venue, the blue board would have contemplated about four more places as possible venues, but they have not officially revealed which ones they will be.
However, there is talk that they could be Atizapán, Naucalpan, in addition, there are two other places in Mexico City that are being considered.
#millionaire #amount #Cruz #Azul #invest #stadium
Leave a Reply