He Guadalajara Sports Club would be on the verge of closing a multimillion-dollar deal for its broadcast rights in Mexico, one that would place the Chivas as the highest paid team in Mexican soccer, due to its impact in Mexico and the United States.
Amaury Vergara is in charge of the negotiation, which would distance the Sacred Flock of Televisa, with direction to Amazon Prime Videothe streaming platform that will broadcast its matches online via subscription, which reminded many of the innovation a few years ago with Chivas TV.
According to information from the reporter ESPNJohn Sutcliffe, the agreement between Chivas de Guadalajara and Amazon Prime Video would be close to closing around the 20 million dollars for his broadcast rights in Mexico; same amount that he apparently receives from Telemundo for their games in the United States.
Although he did not detail whether it is a payment for one or two years, it is a historic commercial agreement for any Mexican team, since no club receives more money for its television broadcast rights.
The main doubt among the followers of Chivas is the comparison, because together with them, the America club It is the other most popular team in Mexico and the one that generates the most viewers on television; However, as it is owned by the same company that broadcasts its matches, this agreement is difficult to make public.
Possibly with the income of the Eagles to the Mexican Stock Exchange, these agreements may soon have greater transparency; However, until now it is speculation and reports that revolve around the American television rights in Mexico, which would be calculated at around 15 million dollars annually.
