The Guadalajara Sports Club is already working on what will be planning for the next Clausura 2024 contest, so Fernando Hierro He hopes to get his squad in time for the next campaign and will not hesitate to offer a juicy offer to secure his first reinforcement.
As the FIFA Date and the Play-In take place, the red and white team led by Veljko Paunovic trains in Verde Valle prior to traveling to La Piedad where it will compete in a preparation match with its subsidiary MX Expansion League, CD Tapatio.
The Sacred Flock could not close the regular phase in the way they would have expected, as they fell against Club Universidad Nacional by the slightest difference and from fourth place they descended to fifth, giving that place precisely to the university students whom they will face in the quarterfinals. at the end.
Several rumors have emerged in the media about some reinforcements that would be contemplated by the chiverío for Clausura 2024, however, two of them have already been ruled out.
In the case of Jordi Cortizothe president of Monterrey, Antonio Noriega, denied the player’s alleged links with the Flock. While, in the case of Heriberto Juradothe Cruz Azul Football Club would be more advanced in its signing.
For these reasons, according to information from Ricardo Albarran of Aztec Sportsthe Deportivo Toluca footballer, Marcel Ruizis one of the options for the red and white team to reinforce itself, a player who has become a fundamental piece of the Red Devils.
The multifunctional 23-year-old midfielder has value in the transfer market. 5 million euros In the portal Transfermarkt and he is one of the most expensive soccer players on the Mexican team.
In this way, that value would be the starting point the Guadalajara team must offer if it intends to acquire the services of the youth who had previously had him on their radar when he was part of Grupo Caliente and played in Querétaro and Tijuana.
