Chelsea lives the worst moment in the modern history of the club, since the change of owners the team has navigated complex and murky waters, thus, the team no longer has any option to win the Premier League and cannot fight to be within the top 4 in English football and get a place in the next Champions League, in short, those from London are alive in the Champions League.
The team requires almost emergency solutions and therefore is making wholesale signings within the winter market, the most notable being the signing of Mudryk for 100 million euros, hoping that the Ukrainian will make a difference in the club’s attack. However, the offender will not be the last reinforcement of the English club, the Blues are preparing a million-dollar offer to sign one of Graham Potter’s trusted men, it is the Ecuadorian midfielder, Moisés Caicedo.
According to information from the English press, Chelsea are preparing an offer of 75 million euros for the signing of the Brighton midfielder, who was discovered by Graham Potter himself. The English team will lose both Jorginho and Kanté in the summer, therefore the club is already looking for a generational replacement, for this reason they will bet on the signing of the 21-year-old youth who is having a wonderful season in the Premier League. In the event that it materializes, the London team will exceed 200 million euros this winter.
