Just six months after arriving in El Nido with Club América, the naturalized Mexican Colombian, Julian Quiñoneshe was able to be champion with the azulcrema team and with that, he became a five-time champion of the MX League with three different teams, so at 26 years old he is already a historical figure in Mexican soccer, therefore, the Mexican national team is claimed from abroad and there has been talk of interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia.
According to some reports, Italian Serie A clubs have attempted it, but due to his contract with the Eagles, he would only come out with a juicy proposal, a situation that only Saudi Arabian teams that also have it could afford to do. in its orbit and could offer up to 15 million dollars for their services.
Julian Quiñones He has a contract until June 2027 and is clearly a fundamental piece of Club América for this tournament with a view to achieving the two-time championship and the Concacaf Cup, so it is likely that they will give him a chance to leave, but in the next summer market, where, in addition, there are more possibilities that there are juicier offers on the table and if you get one more title you could have a better profit, so the possibilities are analyzed very calmly.
It is worth mentioning that Quinones He was the forward who contributed the most goals and assists within the Liga MX during 2023. In addition, international competitions are coming with the Mexican team such as the Copa América and that could open more interesting doors for him in the summer if he wants to live his first experience outside of Mexico.
