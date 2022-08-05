Jorge Sánchez is one of the names of the moment in Mexican soccer. The Club America right-back would have everything arranged to play for Ajax this season. The Amsterdam team finally reached an agreement with the Eagles board to get the services of the defender. According to the most recent reports, the azulcremas will keep a percentage of the letter of the element that emerged from Santos Laguna.
According to information from the Récord newspaper, Ajax will pay America a figure close to 7 million dollars for 80% of the defender’s letter. This means that the Coapa team will keep the remaining 20% before a possible future sale. According to these reports, the azulcrema team rejected the Ajacieden’s first offer, considering it too low. This was around 5 million dollars.
Being an element of the national team that will participate in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, America made a counter offer to Ajax, which the Netherlands club would have accepted. According to information from the Kery News portal, Jorge Sánchez will travel to Amsterdam this Monday and the Dutch team will soon make his signing official.
Sánchez would sign for five seasons with Ajax, that is, until 2027. América will have to look for a right back before the transfer market closes at the beginning of September. In that position they only have Miguel Layún.
Sánchez arrived at Club América in mid-2018. With this club he participated in 150 games and lifted the 2018 Apertura title.
