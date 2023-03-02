Erling Haaland he is one of the most promising players in the world of soccer today, and his impact on the pitch has been impressive. At 22, he has already been a key player at several clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, salzburg and now, he is preparing to make history at Manchester City.
The Norwegian recently broke a record he held Sergio the “Kun” Agueroof 27 goals in a season with the Manchester City in the premier league. In addition to his skills on the pitch, Haaland has also proven to be a valuable brand, off of him. With almost 25 million followers on Instagram, he has become a household name, making him even more attractive to brands around the world.
According to various reports, on December 31, the relationship between the Nike brand and Haaland came to an end, thus leaving him an unmarked player for his loots. It is no secret to anyone that all major brand companies want to have the best and at that moment when the Norwegian became available, some renowned brands began to move to get him signed.
Finally, and what bad luck for some of those brands, according to the newspaper The AthleticNike and Haaland would have reached a new agreement and it will be an annual contract change of nothing more and nothing less than 23 million euros per year.
“The Android” will be within the circle of The highest paid players by sports brandsbeside neymarwho has a contract with Puma for €26 millionMessi with Adidas for 20 million euros and finally Mbappé with the pipa brand for 16 million euros per year.
