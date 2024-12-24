170 clubs affected by the damage that affected part of the province of Valencia on October 29 They have already received more than a million euros coming from the aid that the businessman Juan Roig launched a month ago through the ‘Alcem-se Esport’ program for the towns affected by the floods, reported those responsible for the initiative.

The objective of this aid plan is to accelerate the return to sporting normality in the towns affected by the dana and those 170 clubs, which They belong to 32 different sports disciplines and with 18,000 childrenhave already been beneficiaries of the money donated by the Valencian businessman, owner of Mercadona and president of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation that supports sports in the Community.

The aid is divided into two items. On the one hand, one is to cover travel expenses for those clubs that cannot use their usual playing and training facility, in addition to the rental of that second facility, and, on the other, for the replacement of sports equipment that has been lost. due to the natural disaster.

There are 50 municipalities whose sports infrastructures were affected and more than 350 clubs of practically all sports disciplines who need help to be able to resume their activity with a certain normality.

This ‘Alcem-se Esport’ plan aims to reach all clubs and initially had a budget of 4 million euros thanks to the donation from Juan Roig. Shortly after, Villarreal, chaired by Fernando Roig, joined this aid and donated two million euros for the reconstruction of soccer fields.

One of those 170 clubs is Alaquás Sena Taekwondo Clubwhose gym was completely destroyed by the damage and who are grateful for the help received. “At the Sena Taekwondo club in Alaquàs we were able to recover activity soon thanks to the help of Alcem-se, especially thinking about the boys and girls at the school and their families who are the ones who need it most,” explained José Sena, club president.

Agustín García González, president of the Sedaví Swimming Club, also thanked the help: “Thanks to the help of Juan Roig and his Alcem-se program we can afford the purchase and replacement of various sports equipment necessary for our team of children and adults to return to training and have the option to compete on equal terms.