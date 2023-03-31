Club de Fútbol Monterrey is about to sign its new agreement to transfer the rights to broadcast its matches in the MX League. Talks have begun a couple of weeks ago and the fact is that the Sultana del Norte team opted not to renew with Fox Sports and they will return to the Televisa signal through TUDN, so they will be able to televise their matches by open signal, pay and streaming services.
The reason why the people from Monterrey decided not to continue with Fox Sports is because the company presented several debts and delays, so they looked for better options and Televisa did not hesitate to offer them a great offer.
In 2018 it was the last time that Televisa broadcast a Gang match in its broadcasts and according to the journalist Miguel Arizpethe capital company will pay 28 million dollars per season, acquiring the television rights of the team in Mexico and the United States.
“I tell you that it is 99.5% closed that they will leave FOX Sports after a meeting they had with José Antonio ‘El Diablo’ Fernández, and it will be from July,” he wrote.
With information that revealed David Medrano a few years ago, the albiazul team received around 23 million dollars annually by the Lauman Group. So now they will receive up to five million more a year.
Miguel Arizpe He shared that in Rayados they want more exposure to their home matches, so an agreement was reached in the negotiation so that at least 50% of their matches go on open television, recalling that TUDN’s strategy in recent years It has been betting on its other platforms such as: Izzi, ViX and ViX+.
“The only thing missing is the signature for it to remain, but it has already been agreed: we are going with Television in Mexico and Univisión for the United States,” he said. Arizpe.
