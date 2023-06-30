This Thursday the news of Chivas’ interest in the Mexican player took hold. Eric Gutierrez. The footballer who plays in the Dutch league with the PSV Eindhovenis hours away from becoming a new rojiblanco footballer.
According to the first reports, the Guadalajara team is nowhere near the transfer market bombing by taking over the services of ‘Guti’, who since 2018 has been trying his luck with the Granjeros squad.
It is reported that those in long pants of the Sacred Flock threw the house out the window to offer a juicy million-dollar offer for the managers of PSV.
How much has Chivas offered for Erick Gutiérrez?
Sources close to 90min have reported that Chivas has offered €5.5 million for the services of the 28-year-old player.
Despite the fact that the soccer player’s contract ends on June 30, 2025, although he would not look badly on returning to Mexican soccer.
Journalist Rick Elfrink He commented through a publication about Chivas’ manifest interest in Gutiérrez.
“A transfer of Érick Gutiérrez to Chivas seems imminent. PSV have received a solid offer from Mexico but are still discussing the terms under which the payment should be made”public.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when there is more information about it, and if it does, it would be one of the ‘bomb’ signings for this summer Draft. In 90min we will continue reporting.
