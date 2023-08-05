The Cruz Azul team is experiencing a difficult moment. Last Thursday, the Machine was eliminated from the Leagues Cup in a penalty shootout against Charlotte FC, leaving in the round of 32 and leaving more questions than answers.
Much has even been said about the continuity of coach Ricardo Ferretti, who could stop being the technical director of the cement club.
The board has thrown the house out the window to try to reinforce itself in the best way in the upper part of the field, however, the results obtained have been minimal and today they do not end up making a difference.
How much has Cruz Azul spent on reinforcements?
Since the 2023 Clausura Tournament, Cruz Azul has disbursed just over 6.5 million dollars for its forwards, buying three and having two on loan.
Ivan Morales
The Chilean striker is one of those who has owed the most to the club, which paid 400,000 dollars for 80 percent of his letter, while the soccer player was paid 1.6 million dollars.
Augusto Lotti
For the player Augusto Lotti, those with long cement pants threw the house out the window and paid about 1.5 million dollars for his total signing.
Gonzalo Carneiro
The attacker Gonzalo Carneiro was one of those sacrificed by La Noria for the start of the Apertura 2023. The lanky player ended his contract and left Mexico.
michael estrada
The Ecuadorian soccer player received a second chance after an ephemeral step and with more pain than glory for Toluca, however, with Cruz Azul it was similar, and his letter belongs to Toluca.
