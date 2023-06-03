Diego Valdes He is, without a doubt, one of the best footballers in the entire Liga MX. The midfielder of the America club He had a great performance in the Clausura 2023 and has drawn the attention of European and Mexican clubs. According to the most recent reports, the Chilean midfielder is on the radar of Monterey for the next semester.
Fernando Ortizwho was the coach of Las Águilas until a few weeks ago and is now the coach of stripedwould have requested the signing of Valdés for the Apertura 2023. The América board would not be closed to letting the South American creative out, however, they would request a record number for Mexican soccer.
According to a report from the TUDN chain, the azulcrema board would be asking the Eagles 18 million dollars by the letter of Diego Valdes.
In January 2022, the Eagles spent approximately 11.3 million dollars to sign at the wheel, so now they would seek to recover their investment and make a profit of almost 7 million.
To make the operation cheaper, the Monterrey board would seek to offer a player as a bargaining chip. TUDN points out that the chosen one would be the Chilean defender sebastian vegas.
In a recent publication on social networks, Valdés hinted that despite the rumors he will continue in the Coapa team for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
