The present of Club America He is very hurt due to the hard elimination of the Leagues Cupat the hands of Colorado Rapidsbut also because one of its biggest stars has one foot out of Coapa.
Alvaro Fidalgo finally received what he had longed for formal offer from a European club and that approaches the economic claims of the Eagleswho already have the proposal on the table Zenit of Russia with which they want to get out The Little Wizard from Mexico.
It should be remembered that the minimum requirement for America to let go of Fidalgo were around the 10 million dollars for his letter, the same reason why in the past they rejected other offers from European clubs that were also interested in the Spanish player.
He Zenit has put on the table of America an offer of 8 million dollars for Alvaro Fidalgo since last July; however, he was immediately sent a counteroffer from Coapa in which they demanded the 10 million requested from the beginning.
This was announced by the insiderFernando Esquivel, through his social networks, where he gave all the details about the proposal sent by America to facilitate the sale of the midfielder, since Zenit’s formula began to include variables based on objectives to reach the requested figure.
According to 365Scoresthere are two formulas sent by the America for Zenit be carried out Fidalgo This summer, the price of the player increases, because the entire transfer fee would not be paid in a single transaction:
Following this counteroffer sent to Russia, the America has not received a response and the possibility of that is still far away Fidalgo leave Coapa; however, at any time the Zenit could confirm some of the formulas and take the youth player from real Madrid.
