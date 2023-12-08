The Tigres UANL are seeking to achieve the two-time Mexican soccer championship and are close to obtaining their ticket to the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament and despite everything they are already planning what is coming next year and would have tied up their first signing for Clausura 2024 in this winter market.
Santos Laguna’s attacking midfielder, Juan Brunettais in the orbit of the current Liga MX champion, a player who has caused a sensation in the Mexican First Division field due to his great individual performances, especially in the last semester where he saw action in 18 games, registering 10 goals and 11 assists.
It is well known that the San Nicolás de los Garza team is one of the most economically powerful teams in Aztec football and according to information from the newspaper’s collaborator RECORD, The Sniperthe Monterrey team would disburse 11 million dollars by the Argentine soccer player.
The deal between the clubs would be consummated, the only thing missing would be the negotiation between the feline club and the player to define the issues of his contract, duration, salary, among other issues. It is worth mentioning that the 26-year-old player would welcome a change of scenery after a year and a half in the Comarca Lagunera.
In total, in a year and a half of stay with the Warriors, Juan Brunetta He played 56 games where he scored 19 goals and gave 20 assists, thus having, without a doubt, the best records of his career. It is worth mentioning that the feline team has an NFM quota available for the exit of Igor Lichnovsky, so there would be no problem in that regard for the moment.
