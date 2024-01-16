The Uruguayan central defender of Club América, Sebastian Caceresis in the crosshairs of European football and one of the clubs interested in his services is Napoli from Serie A, according to information from the journalist of EuropaCalcio.it, Cristiano Abbruzzese.
The Eagles would ask 10 million dollars for their 24-year-old defender and the Italian club would be willing to offer 7 million dollars by the Uruguayan national team Marcelo Bielsawho ends his contract at the end of this year.
For weeks there has been speculation about the continuity of the South American defender in the azulcrema team and that the young South American wants to play in the Old Continent, but he is looking to make the best decision, so he has not yet defined his departure, which could wait until next year. summer after his participation in the Copa América.
The player is a fundamental piece of the scheme André Jardine and his qualities have sparked the interest of several clubs, such as TottenhamSeville, Turin and Napoli himself.
Talent, technique, personality and physical conditions among other things make him be considered one of the greatest promises of the South American future and place him in the elite of world football in the short term.
