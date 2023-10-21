The Tigres UANL want their big hit in the transfer market in the winter, as they are looking for a stellar reinforcement in their attack zone and one of the players who are under the feline magnifying glass is the Gabonese of French origin, Denis Bouangafront of Los Angeles Football Club of Major League Soccer.
However, this signing seems impossible even for the Tigres UANL board, due to the financial demands of the Los Angeles team that is asking for a large sum of money for one of its star players, so it will be quite difficult for the Monterrey team to obtain its signing.
According to information from Willie Gonzalez of RG La Deportivathe feline team has already contacted LAFC to know the player’s situation, and received a response that they expect 20 million dollarsa figure that exceeds the possibilities of the San Nicolás de los Garza painting.
“They grabbed the phone (Tigres) and asked ‘Hey, we really like Denis Bouanga, how much does it cost?’ (…) they asked them for 20 million dollars for Denis Bouanga”
– Willie Gonzalez.
It should be noted that Denis Bouanga He has a contract with the American team until 2025, the team does not want to let him leave and only a figure like the aforementioned could open the possibility, so the feline board would shelve this possibility.
Besides, Gonzalez revealed details of the profile that the Auriazul board is looking for up front for the next tournament, since they have seen different names such as that of the Colombian John Ariascurrent player of the Fluminense and that went through minor categories of Sinaloa Dorados and Xolos from Tijuana.
Likewise, they would not rule out the possibility of returning to the bid for Alexis Vegataking into account that Chivas would seek to get rid of him in the winter.
“There is a forward who plays in Brazil that (Tigers) likes a lot. He played for the Xolos de Tijuana and now they are in South America, I hear things,” he said.
