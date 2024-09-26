The Cruz Azul Football Club is focused on winning the Apertura 2024 Tournament championship, but in the same way, they are looking at what is coming next year in the Clausura 2024 and the board wants to have everything prepared and therefore, from They planned a long time before what the Winter transfer market would be.
A few days ago, it was revealed that the La Noria team would have among its plans to repatriate Roberto Alvarado to replace the surprise departure of Uriel Antuna And if that were not enough, it has just been revealed that the Argentine strategist Martin Anselmi I would also be interested in the defender Alan Mozo as reinforcement.
According to information from the journalist AS Mexico, Cesar Huertathe Mexican right back is liked by the South American coach, however, it would be very complicated due to his high cost that the Guadalajara team has valued him.
Furthermore, if that were not enough, Alan Mozo He agreed to renew with the Sacred Flock until the summer of 2028, so it would be a financial challenge considering that he is one of the best in his position in the Mexican First Division championship and the Mexican national team.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The youth player from the Universidad Nacional Club arrived in Guadalajara in the summer of 2022 and since then two years have passed. At 27 years old, the defender has played 88 games and has also added four goals and seven assists.
In the portal Transfermarkt The player is valued at 5 million euroswe must remember that the Celeste Machine needs to fill the vacancy left by the youth youth squad Rodrigo Huescas who went to the Old Continent.
#million #Cruz #Azul #pay #Alan #Mozo
Leave a Reply