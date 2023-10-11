Indiscipline has long been a daily occurrence within Chivas, however, the off-field issues had stopped throughout Paunovic’s management, this as a result of the good relationship between the Serbian coach and the bulk of the Verde squad. Valley. However, in these times of sporting crisis, two names that had already failed off the field on more than one occasion relapsed and seriously.
The latest failure of Calderón and Vega, accompanied by the young Raúl Martínez, the latter released as it is the first time he has failed, has led Amaury Vergara to make forceful decisions regarding the future of the two players within Guadalajara and the team’s boss He wants them out, however, it seems that the route of contract termination is completely ruled out, since it would imply a million-dollar expense that they have not contemplated.
David Medrano reports that according to FIFA statutes, unilateral contract termination from club to player must be accompanied by full payment of the footballer’s salary for the duration of the contract that remains in force. Thus, the source assures that ending the relationship today would force Vergara to cough up around 40 million Mexican pesos, that is, a figure around 2 million dollars, which corresponds to Vega and Calderón, remembering that Alexis’ salary is only $1.8 million per year and he has almost 9 months left on his contract.
